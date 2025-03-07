Matagorda County: Ammonia leak hospitalizes 10 facility employees

The Brief Ammonia leaked at a Roehm USA facility on Friday. "An undetermined number" of employees were affected. Ten employees were taken to a hospital, one by helicopter. Other impacted employees were evaluated for breathing issues. Others were taken off-site.



Employees at a Matagorda County facility were sent to a hospital after an ammonia leak at the facility, according to the company.

Matagorda County chemical leak

What we know:

The leak happened at a Roehm USA facility in Matagorda County. County officials say ammonia was released into the atmosphere "due to a PSV failure on a brine chiller."

"An undetermined number" of employees were affected by the leak, according to county officials.

Roehm USA tells FOX 26 that 10 employees were taken to a hospital since they were exposed to ammonia vapors. One employee was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

Other employees were affected, but they were not sent to a hospital. County officials say those employees have been evaluated for breathing issues.

Everyone else was taken off-site for precautionary medical evaluations.

County officials say there is no danger to the public. Emergency responders are monitoring the area.

County officials are in contact with Roehm USA about the leak.

What we don't know:

The overall number of employees affected by the leak is not clear, and there is no information on their conditions.