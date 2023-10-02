Deputies from the Mark Herman Harris County Constable Precinct 4 sprang into action to rescue a massive tortoise.

Officials say the tortoise was found wandering through a local neighborhood on Monday.

The department showed pictures of the tortoise being carried out by constables deputies on their X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Making light of the situation, officials say constable deputies rescued the tortoise after it was observed speeding in a Harris County neighborhood.

Deputies say they will be taking the speedy fellow to the Houston Interactive Aquarium.