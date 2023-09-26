'Fawn-tastic rescue!': Fire crews rescue young deer stuck in drainage ditch

A mule deer, who got stuck in a drainage culvert, was freed thanks to a South Dakota fire crew.

First responders in Rapid City freed the animal on September 26.

They posted video on Facebook showing crews coaxing the fawn into their arms with a blanket and carrying it to drier land.

"The mama deer was watching from nearby, and they were reunited," the department wrote on Facebook. "You could say it was a fawn-tastic rescue!" they said in the post.

