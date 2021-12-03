Mark Cuban buys an entire Texas town – Mustang, Texas

article

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s latest investment is the place that may be the smallest town in Texas.

He now owns Mustang, Texas – a 77-acre town along Interstate 45 near Corsicana. That’s 55 miles southeast of Dallas.

Mustang was founded in the 1970s as the only place in Navarro County where people could buy alcohol.

Only about 23 people live there, according to the latest census.

It has a mobile home park and an abandoned strip club that was once the scene of a gruesome murder.

In an email, Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a good friend needed to sell it.

It’s not clear how much he paid for it, but Mustang was originally put on the market for $4 million in 2017. The price was later lowered to $2 million.

Cuban said he has no current plans for the town.

