Manson family member Linda Kasabian dead at 73: report

Linda Kasabian, member of Charles Manson's "Family" who later testified against the cult leader and other members, has died. She was 73.

Kasabian died Jan. 21 in Tacoma, Washington and her body was cremated, TMZ reports. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

A death certificate obtained by the outlet indicated that Kasabian had changed her last name to "Chiochios" to protect her identity and hide her former affiliation with the cult.

Kasabian took part in the notorious 1969 murder spree in Los Angeles that left seven people dead, among them actress Sharon Tate, the eight-months-pregnant wife of director Roman Polanski. Kasabian detailed for the court how Charles "Tex" Watson, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins shot and stabbed the victims.

In exchange for testifying against Manson, Watson, Krenwinkel, and Atkins, Kasabian was granted immunity.

Linda Kasabian is escorted by Deputy District Attorney Vincent Bugliosi as she arrived to testify in the Sharon Tate murder case, more than six months after she was granted immunity in the bizarre killings. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

In Milford, New Hampshire, Kasabian said of the verdict: "I’m not surprised, but my heart really grieves for them."

Kasabian said from the stand that although she witnessed the killings and drove the getaway car during the Tate-LaBianca killings, she did not hurt anyone.

Kasabian’s testimony helped prosecutors secure murder convictions against Manson and his co-defendants, who were all sentenced to life in prison.

Manson died in prison in 2017 at age 83 after going into cardiac arrest following a battle with colon cancer.

File photo of Charles Mason heading to court / Getty Images

Kasabian had reportedly lived in Tacoma with her daughter since the late 1980s.

During an interview with Larry King in 2009, Kasabian said she had been "on a path of healing and rehabilitation" and claimed she felt guilty over the killings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.