Mandatory evacuation order lifted, fire contained at Port Neches plant

An evacuation order has been lifted for residents forced to leave their homes after multiple explosions rattled a plant in Port Neches two days ago.

Residents within a four-mile radius of the plant were told to evacuate on Wednesday as a fire burned at the TPC plant.

The mandatory evacuation order was lifted on Friday. Officials say curfews will also be lifted.

Officials say the fire has been contained but fire crews are still working on the scene.

The plant first exploded at 1 a.m. Wednesday, sending a ball of fire into the air and a plume of thick black smoke. The windows of nearby homes were blown out. Three workers were injured and five other people in the vicinity were reportedly hurt by broken glass.

There have been smaller explosions since the first one. The Jefferson County judge says there have been three “significant” ones, the latest occurring at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The plant in Port Neches, about 80 miles east of Houston near the Louisiana state line, makes chemical and petroleum-based products. According to TPC, the processing unit that was involved contained butadiene, which is a chemical component used in the making of synthetic rubber.

Multiple agencies have been integrated into the response effort and air quality monitoring is being conducted.

TPC Group has established a Community Assistance Helpline for area residents who have been impacted by the incident. Affected community members can contact the TPC Community Assistance Helpline at 866-601-5880 to file a claim with the company’s insurance provider. A website has been established and information will be updated and available at www.portnechesresponse.com.