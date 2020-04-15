Man, woman shot while traveling in pickup truck in NE Harris County

article

A man and a woman were shot in their pickup truck while driving in northeast Harris County.

According to deputies, they were traveling near the 4900 block of Mohawk around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when they realized they were being followed.

Deputies say that someone in the vehicle that was following them opened fire on the pickup truck.

The man was shot in the lower extremities and is in fair condition. The woman was shot in the head and is in critical condition.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

