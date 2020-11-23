Man wanted, accused of sexually abusing 2 children in Houston

article

Police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing two children in Houston.

According to Crime Stoppers, Alvin Manuel Alvarez, 30, is wanted for two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Authorities say Alvarez is accused of sexually abusing two child victims in Houston between March 2017 and September 2019.

Alvarez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’9” tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

A warrant was active as of November 22, according to Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

