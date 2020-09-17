Man struck by vehicle while crossing FM 1960 in north Harris County

article

Deputies are searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck a man who was crossing FM 1960 in north Harris County

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the pedestrian was struck in the 400 block of FM 1960 around 11:37 p.m. Wednesday while crossing where there was not a crosswalk.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid.

The man was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. His injuries are said to not be life threatening.

The sheriff’s office says the incident was captured on surveillance video. The investigation is ongoing.

