Man shot while sitting in car at apartment complex in SW Harris County

article

Authorities are searching for the person who shot and killed a man inside his car at an apartment complex in southwest Harris County.

The shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 14100 block of Rio Bonito.

According to deputies, the man was shot by a male who was driving a vehicle inside the apartment complex.

Authorities say the victim was sitting in his car when the shooter got out of a vehicle and fired several shots at the man.

The man was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. He did not survive his injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was described only as a Hispanic male wearing some sort of surgical mask. Deputies are reviewing surveillance video to identify the vehicle used by the suspect.

Advertisement

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS