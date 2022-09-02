Man shot over $10 in northeast Houston, police say

article

Police say a fight over money Thursday evening in northeast Houston escalated into a shooting.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Cavalcade & Lockwood Dr., where investigators say two men were drinking in a parking lot.

One of the men, the suspect, reportedly owed the other $10 and ended up paying it back. However, Lt. R. Willkens with the Houston PD says the suspect "pushed it into his face, and it ended up turning it into a fist fight."

Lt. Willkens said the suspect reportedly was losing the fight and as the other man was walking away, he was shot in the back at least three times by the suspect.

The shooter took off before police arrived, and the unidentified victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities know who the suspect is, according to Lt. Willkens, so a manhunt is underway.