Man shot multiple times while walking through parking lot in SW Houston

article

Authorities say a man was shot while walking through a parking lot in southwest Houston.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Monday in the 11500 block of Burdine.

Police say the man was walking through the parking lot of a closed business when he was accosted by at least two other males.

At some point, authorities say several shots were fired, and the man was shot at least twice.

Police say the man walked to a nearby apartment complex, and an ambulance took the man to the hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time. Police said investigators would talk to the man once he was out of surgery.

Advertisement

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS