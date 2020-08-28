Man shot during robbery in Southeast Houston

article

Police are investigating following a shooting in Southeast Houston.



Authorities said the robbery took place on the 9400 block of Cullen around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said a man was leaving a business when he was approached by two suspects.



Authorities said after a fight, he was shot in the leg.

A book bag and cash were taken, according to police.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.



No suspect information has been released yet.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.