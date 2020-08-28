Man shot during robbery in Southeast Houston
article
HOUSTON - Police are investigating following a shooting in Southeast Houston.
Authorities said the robbery took place on the 9400 block of Cullen around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Police said a man was leaving a business when he was approached by two suspects.
Authorities said after a fight, he was shot in the leg.
A book bag and cash were taken, according to police.
FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS
The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.
No suspect information has been released yet.
Advertisement
This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.