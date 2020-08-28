Expand / Collapse search
Man shot during robbery in Southeast Houston

HOUSTON - Police are investigating following a shooting in Southeast Houston. 

Authorities said the robbery took place on the 9400 block of Cullen around 4:30 p.m. Friday. 

Police said a man was leaving a business when he was approached by two suspects. 

Authorities said after a fight, he was shot in the leg. 

A book bag and cash were taken, according to police. 

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. 

No suspect information has been released yet. 

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 