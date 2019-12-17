Man shot after basketball game in northeast Houston

article

Police believe a shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Houston may have stemmed from a basketball game at a nearby park.

Officers responded to the shooting on Homestead Road near Tidwell Road around 8:10 p.m. Monday.

Police say a male with a single gunshot wound was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and then taken to another hospital by Life Flight. He was said to be in stable but critical condition.

Investigators believe this started over a basketball game at a nearby park and then spilled over to the apartment complex.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a red pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of HPD Major Assaults.