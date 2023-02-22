Man pulled out his car while sleeping, had it stolen in southeast Houston

article

Houston police are asking for the public's help to identify those involved in a robbery with bodily force.

On Jan. 24, police say the complainant was sleeping in his car in an apartment complex parking lot in the 6000 block of Allendale Road in southeast Houston.

Video footage showed a silver SUV driving in the parking lot and pulling behind the complainant's blue Nissan Sentra. The complainant said while he was sleeping, an unknown male opened his driver's door and pulled him out of his car.

Officials say the man then got into the complainant's car and closed the door. The complainant tried to open the door to get the suspect out of his car, but a second suspect got out of the silver SUV and hit the complainant in the back of the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

The second man then got back into the silver SUV as the first man drove off in the complainant's car. Both cars then drove out of the parking lot.

The complainant’s vehicle was found at the 4500 block of Airline Drive a few days later.

