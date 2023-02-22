17-year-old accused of killing Galena Park student charged with capital murder

17-year-old Johnny Lewis did not appear in front of a judge this morning but did have a family member believed to be his grandmother in court. She didn’t want to go on camera but did say she believed police should still be looking for the real killer.

Lewis is accused of robbing and shooting his Galena Park High School classmate Marcos Orta, who was killed last Thursday in front of the community center across from the school.

Investigators say Lewis and an accomplice arranged to buy marijuana from Orta, but instead they got into a scuffle, robbed him, and left him dead from several gunshot wounds.

Lewis reportedly turned himself in the next day with his grandmother, claiming to have not been the shooter but admitting to setting up the robbery.

In today's hearing, Assistant District Attorney Casey Little asked the judge to revoke the bond because Lewis was already out on bond the month prior for possession of a stolen vehicle when the murder happened.

Johnny Lewis

Judge Hilary Unger did grant the request.

Prosecutors told FOX 26 this is an ongoing investigation and could not disclose whether or not the unidentified, suspected accomplice is in custody.

Lewis is charged with capital murder, but because he is only 17 years old, the state cannot seek the death penalty.

He will be tried as an adult and is facing life in prison with the possibility of parole.