Man killed, woman in critical condition after shooting at Houston motel

Police are searching for a gunman who left one person dead and another wounded in northeast Houston.

Officers responded to a call at a motel on Lockwood near Tidwell shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man and woman had both been shot multiple times.

The man did not survive his injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the shooting may have occurred during a robbery, but it is unclear if anything was taken.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in the case can call police.

