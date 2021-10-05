Man killed stepdad, injured mom after argument over car crash, HPD says

article

A man is in custody after shooting his stepfather to death and injuring his mom in what Houston police say was an argument over a car crash.

HPD reports the incident happened just after 8 p.m. on Monday in the 3000 Greenridge in west Houston. Patrol officers were dispatched to the scene on reports of a shooting.

Officers found an adult male dead from a gunshot wound, and a woman with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was transported to a local hospital, where she is expected to survive.

According to the initial investigation, the family got into an argument over a car that was wrecked in an accident earlier in the evening. It's unclear who was driving or who the car belonged to.

The argument escalated into the deadly shooting.

The shooter remained at the scene and has been detained.

HPD Homicide is handling the investigation.