Man jumped, shot multiple times by group of suspects on Laura Koppe Road

Houston Police Department officers were called to a shooting in northeast Houston after a man was attacked by multiple people, police report.

According to Lieutenant Willkens, a 45-year-old man was walking in the 6100 block of Laura Koppe Road when several suspects jumped out of two trucks and jumped him. The suspects then shot him multiple times in both his legs, arms, and hand.

He was taken to the hospital and where police say he is suspected to survive.