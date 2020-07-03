Man hospitalized after car crashes into Houston building
HOUSTON - One man is in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Houston building early Friday morning.
Authorities told our media partners, OnScene, the crash happened on the 5900 block of Tidwell, just before 5 a.m.
When officers arrived, they located a black sedan that landed into the back of a building. Officials didn’t state what led up to the crash.
The male driver of the vehicle was taken to a trauma center after being cut from the vehicle.
Authorities said the man is expected to survive.