Watch: Man surprises girlfriend by proposing at Taylor Swift concert

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been a great experience for many concertgoers, and it became a special moment for one couple.

During the Grammy winner’s concert in Philadelphia on May 13, a man wanted to use the occasion to propose to his girlfriend.

Christian Walston got down on one knee during the song "Lover" and popped the question to his girlfriend.

RELATED: Taylor Swift interrupts Philadelphia show to defend fan against security guard

After getting tickets for the popular tour, Watson knew it was an ideal time to propose.

Walston told the social news platform Storyful that he and his significant other have been dating for three years, and their fans of Swift.

He told Storyful that Swift’s song "has a special meaning" to his girlfriend Jenna, and she told him she wanted the tune to be their "first dance" at their wedding.

RELATED: Massachusetts lawmakers introduce 'Taylor Swift Bill' to require transparent ticket pricing following debacle

While in the hotel room, Walston shared with Storyful that he wrote a note to people attending the concert who would be seated around them.

"In the note, I asked to be recorded during Lover as I planned to propose," Walston explained to Storyful.

The touching moment was captured on video by another person at the concert, who Walston said agreed to film it after getting a note from him.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



