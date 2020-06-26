Man found stabbed to death in street near Midtown

article

A man was found dead in the street with multiple stab wounds late Thursday night near Midtown.

Houston police say people driving in the area called for help after finding the man around 11:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Sutton Street.

Officers originally believed the man was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, but investigators later discovered stab wounds around his neck and chest.

HPD Homicide is now investigating.

It is unclear if the man was stabbed in the roadway where he was found, or if he was brought there from another location.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.