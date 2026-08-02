Man found shot multiple times outside NW Houston apartment complex
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HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a northwest Houston apartment complex early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to a shots fired call at the Oakwood Gardens apartment complex located at 5625 Antoine Drive just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Arriving officers located a man lying on the ground dead with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim has not been released. Police said the man appeared to be in his 60s.
Police said no suspect information or description was currently available.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.