Man found shot multiple times outside NW Houston apartment complex

article

The Brief Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment complex. Officers responded to the Oakwood Gardens apartment complex just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim's identity has not been released, but police said he appeared to be in his 60s.



Houston police are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a northwest Houston apartment complex early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shots fired call at the Oakwood Gardens apartment complex located at 5625 Antoine Drive just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Arriving officers located a man lying on the ground dead with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released. Police said the man appeared to be in his 60s.

Police said no suspect information or description was currently available.