Man found shot at Burger King on East Freeway near Fifth Ward
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for the suspect involved in a shooting in the Fifth Ward area on Friday.
What we know:
Officers received a report about a shooting at a Burger King on the I-10 East Freeway, just west of US-90.
A man was found at the location suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.
According to investigators, two men were arguing outside the restaurantand one man shot the other.
Houston police have not identified a suspect.
What we don't know:
Police say they don't know if the man was shot at the Burger King or if he went in for help.
The Source: Houston Police Department