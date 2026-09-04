Man found shot at Burger King on East Freeway near Fifth Ward

The Brief Houston police found a man shot at a Burger King on the East Freeway, just west of US-90. Police have not identified a suspect. It is unclear if the man was shot at the Burger King or if he went in for help.



Houston police are searching for the suspect involved in a shooting in the Fifth Ward area on Friday.

What we know:

Officers received a report about a shooting at a Burger King on the I-10 East Freeway, just west of US-90.

A man was found at the location suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

According to investigators, two men were arguing outside the restaurantand one man shot the other.

Houston police have not identified a suspect.

What we don't know:

Police say they don't know if the man was shot at the Burger King or if he went in for help.