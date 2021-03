article

Houston homicide detectives are on the scene after a man was found dead by a land crew in Southeast Houston.



Houston police said the man was found around 12:50 p.m. on the 4100 block of Redbud Street.

Authorities said the man appears to have suffered stab wounds.

No other details were released by authorities.

