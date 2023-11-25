Man found dead near Third Ward, Houston police determine death to be homicide

Houston police are investigating after a body was found in the Third Ward area Saturday morning.

Authorities did not release much information but said the Houston Fire Department arrived at 3600 Rosalie Street and 3100 Lucinda Street to find a man in a pool of blood and notified Houston police around 8:09 a.m.

Police determined the death to be a homicide and have not released the man's age.

We will update this article as officials release more information.