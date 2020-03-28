Man found dead from gunshot wound after crashing into tree: HPD

article

A man was found deceased from a gunshot wound after crashing into a tree in south Houston, preliminary information suggests.

The shooting happened at 2:32 p.m. at 7302 Tierwester St. and the crash site was at 7198 Raymond.

Initial information is that there were gunshots heard in the area and then a crash on Raymond. The driver crashed into a tree after being shot.

HPD and HFD units found the adult male deceased inside a white Dodge Charger. The man's vehicle was seen at 2:42 p.m.

Units also found pistol shell casings along the 7300 block of Tierwester. A possible suspect vehicle was located at Seabrook and Tierwester. The vehicle can be seen at 4:10 p.m.

Multiple people have been detained for questioning. HPD Homicide and Crime scene units are arriving on the scene.

This is a developing story.

