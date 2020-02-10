Man found dead along road in southwest Houston

Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the side of a road in southwest Houston.

Waste management crews who were clearing debris in the 12000 block of Parcel Three discovered the man’s body on Monday morning.

Police say the unidentified male has a gunshot wound, but it is unclear if that was the direct cause of his death.

Authorities say waste management was clearing debris along that stretch of road on Saturday, and the body was not there at the time.

Police believe that the man was transported from another location and left on the side of the road.

Anyone with information can call the HPD Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.

