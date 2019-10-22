Man fatally shot in front of house in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - Investigators are working to determine what led up to a deadly shooting in southeast Houston.
Officers responded to a shooting on Thrush Drive near MLK around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say residents heard gunshots, and when they looked outside, they saw a man on the ground.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no description of a suspect at this time.
Investigators will interview witnesses and look for surveillance video in the area.