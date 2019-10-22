Man fatally shot in front of house in southeast Houston

Investigators are working to determine what led up to a deadly shooting in southeast Houston.

Officers responded to a shooting on Thrush Drive near MLK around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say residents heard gunshots, and when they looked outside, they saw a man on the ground.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

Investigators will interview witnesses and look for surveillance video in the area.