Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot in front of house in southeast Houston

Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Man killed in shooting in front of southeast Houston home

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON - Investigators are working to determine what led up to a deadly shooting in southeast Houston.

Officers responded to a shooting on Thrush Drive near MLK around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say residents heard gunshots, and when they looked outside, they saw a man on the ground.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

Investigators will interview witnesses and look for surveillance video in the area.