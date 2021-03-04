Man dead, baby in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in SW Houston

Police say a man is dead and a 1-year-old baby is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in southwest Houston.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Southwest Freeway service road and Beechnut.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident began a short time before in the 10200 block of Sugar Branch when officers spotted a black Mercedes Benz that was suspect in at least two aggravated robberies.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but a pursuit ensued, police say. It came to an end at the Southwest Freeway service road and Beechnut.

Police say the suspect crashed in front of a gas station and got out of the car.

A mother was pumping gas at the time. Police say the suspect jumped into her vehicle.

According to HPD, as officers approached the vehicle, officers saw the suspect had a gun and gave him commands to drop it. He allegedly refused.

The police department says an officer, a 15-year veteran, fired multiple shots.

"The suspect was struck. There was a baby, a 1-year-old baby, I think in the backseat. I don’t think the officer realized that," Executive Assistant Chief Finner said during a news conference early Thursday morning.

Officers administered first aid on the suspect and the baby.

The suspect was pronounced dead. The baby was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. The district attorney’s office, the special investigate unit and internal affairs are conducting an investigation.

The officer will be placed on administrative duty.

