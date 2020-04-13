Man charged with murder of Houston woman who was shot, stabbed

article

Houston police say a suspect has been charged with murder in the death of a woman who was shot and stabbed in her kitchen.

Mohammed Rasheed, 24, was arrested and charged with murder in the 174th State District Court.

Officers responded to the home in the 3200 block of Shadowfern Court around noon on Friday.

Police say the 55-year-old woman was in her kitchen cooking when she was killed by Mohammed Rasheed. Authorities say the victim was shot and suffered stab wounds.

According to the Houston Police Department, the motive for the murder is under investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-309-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

