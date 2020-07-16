Man charged with murder after missing wife's body found in freezer

A man is charged in the death of his wife after her body was discovered in a freezer.

Harris County homicide investigators have charged Curtis Holliday, 58, for the murder of his wife Chi Thi Lien Le.

Le, 29, had been missing since April 3. Family members reported her missing when they had not been able to contact her for several days.

Investigators interviewed Holliday on the disappearance of his wife.

He has been in the HCSO Jail since May 5, after being charged with violation of bond on a protective order and continuous violence against a family member.

A search of Holliday’s place of business in the 5800 block of W Sam Houston Parkway N led investigators to the remains of Le.

Advertisement

Her remains were found in a commercial freezer on property.

The county's Institute of Forensic Science ruled her death a homicide, and investigators filed the murder charge on Holliday on July 14. He is being held on a no bond.