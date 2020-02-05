Man charged in accident that killed 3 on Beltway 8

The man who caused the crash that killed two adults and one child on Beltway 8 North at Antoine Drive has been charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxicated assault.

Police say two men were riding in a silver Mercedes that hit a black SUV. The Mercedes then hit a van with four people in it. The van caught fire.

Two adults, one infant, and a child were inside the van. The adults and infant were killed, while the child was ejected from the van. The child was transported to a local hospital.

Four people total were injured in this crash.

