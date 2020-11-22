Man airlifted after being shot in Harris Co., gun may have accidentally discharged: authorities

article

One man was airlifted to the hospital after authorities said a pistol was accidentally discharged.



According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Barkers Crossing Avenue.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed an individual may have accidentally discharged a pistol and struck a neighbor.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition.

No other details were released as the incident is still under investigation.