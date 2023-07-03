Man accused of starting fires inside Mesa Target, causing $5M worth of damage

Police say a man who set multiple fires inside a Target store in Mesa, and caused millions of dollars worth of damage, has been arrested.

Mesa Police say officers responded on June 27 just before 10 p.m. to a Target near Southern Avenue and Longmore for reports of a fire. Once at the scene, officers went inside with a fire extinguisher but had to leave because of the amount of smoke inside the store.

Firefighters arrived at the Target and extinguished the flames. Investigators determined that two separate fires were set inside the store – one in the baby diaper aisle, and the second on a piece of clothing on the floor.

"Target reported the amount of damage caused by the fire was upwards of $5,000,000 as toxic smoke had contacted all the merchandise inside the store in addition to fire suppression sprinklers flooding the area," police wrote in a news release.

Police viewed surveillance footage and noticed a man walking through the store, placing items in a shopping cart before the fires were started.

"This man picks up a shirt resembling the one that was set on fire. He hastily moves from the area, toward electronics as smoke is starting to invade the store," police said. "The man watches the fire grow and then attempts to break into a case of cell phones with a hammer but is unsuccessful."

The man allegedly took several items of stolen merchandise before leaving the store and fleeing in a black car.

Police obtained the vehicle's license plate and identified the suspect as 31-year-old Daniel Hull, who was already in custody from an unrelated arrest.

"Hull was interviewed by officers and admitted to starting the fires," police said.

Hull was booked into jail and is accused of multiple charges, including arson, endangerment, shoplifting and criminal damage.

