Man accused of deadly hit-and-run crash on SH 6 in west Houston

The Brief Godspower Oniovosa, 50, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid involving death. Police say he hit a pedestrian with his Land Rover and didn't stop to help. The pedestrian died at the scene.



Houston police say a driver fatally hit a pedestrian with his Land Rover and didn’t stop to help after the crash.

Godspower Oniovosa, 50, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid involving death.

Godspower Oniovosa (Photo: Houston Police Department)

What we know:

The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. Sunday along South State Highway 6 near Westheimer Road.

Police say a black Land Rover was traveling southbound when it struck a man in the intersection.

According to police, the driver did not stop to render aid. The man who was struck died at the scene.

Police say the Land Rover, with heavy front-end damage, was later found stalled, and Oniovosa was arrested.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man who was hit has not been released.