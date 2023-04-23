Harris County officials arrest a man in Memorial after he left a child on the side of the road.

43-year-old Reginald Carlton James is charged with Abandoning a Child with Intent to Return after a child under 15 was found alone in the 12000 block of Memorial Drive.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APP BY CLICKING HERE

According to court documents, on April 19, James left the child unattended on a roadway median. He is also said to be in the same family or live in the same household as the child.

James is out on a $1,000 bond.