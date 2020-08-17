Man, 30, shot in parking lot of northwest Harris County apartment complex

article

Authorities are searching for the person responsible for a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in northwest Harris County.

Constable deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 7300 block of Alabonson Road around 10:10 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say there was an argument between two people, and at some point, shots were fired.

A 30-year-old man was injured. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No suspect information has been released.

The sheriff’s office says there was a large amount of people outside, but they dispersed when authorities arrived.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

