Man, 19, charged with aggravated assault of a police officer in Houston

A man who allegedly fired shots at a Houston police officer and was then wounded by an officer has been charged.

Kalum Gregory, 19, is charged with aggravated assault of a police officer.

The suspect remains hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. The officer was not injured.

The incident began around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 9300 block of Harwin Drive.

According to HPD, Officer T. Zhang saw a suspicious gold Ford Taurus with its headlights off pull away from a business and drive at a high rate of speed.

Police say the Taurus turned onto a street with a grassy dead-end, crossed the grassy field onto the mainlanes of the Westpark Tollway and then took the Fondren exit.

Officer Zhang was able to catch up with the Taurus as it pulled into a commercial business strip center in the 5700 block of Bonhomme Road, HPD says. The officer then activated his emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop.

Police say the driver, Gregory, stopped in a large alleyway behind the business, exited the vehicle, took out a black revolver and fired in the direction of Officer Zhang.

According to HPD, Gregory took off running and Officer Zhang pursued him on foot.

A second responding HPD sergeant was able to cut off Gregory as he fled northbound, HPD says, and that officer heard a single gunshot as Gregory got near him, but did not see Gregory fire the weapon.

The suspect then reportedly ran back to the front of the business. The police department says as Officer Zhang got near, Gregory pointed his weapon at him and fired a single shot.

Officer Zhang, fearing for his life, discharged his duty weapon and struck Gregory in the leg, the police department says.

Police say officers provided medical assistance to Gregory until Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

Officer Zhang was sworn in as an officer in January 2016 and is assigned to the Midwest Patrol Division.

As is customary in HPD officer-involved shooting incidents in the city limits, this case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the HPD Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.