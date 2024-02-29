Sahara Ervin, 24, was sentenced to 20 years for the death of her two-year-old daughter, Maliyah Bass.

Maliyah Bass: Mother's boyfriend pleads guilty in 2-year-old's death

The Houston Police Department responded to the report and issued an Amber Alert on August 22, 2020. Sadly, Maliyah's body was discovered in Brays Bayou the following day.

Following the discovery of the toddler's body, Ervin and her boyfriend, Trevion Thompson, 25, were both arrested.

Thompson admitted to his involvement in the events leading to two-year-old Maliyah Bass's death, including disposing of her body in a storm drain that ultimately led to the bayou.

He was sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to the crime.

The biological father of Maliyah says Ervin and Thompson, did not show up to her funeral despite inviting her and her boyfriend.