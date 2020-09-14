Male found dead in street in northeast Houston

article

Police say a male who was found dead in the street in northeast Houston had been shot.

Authorities responded to the 6600 block of North Wayside Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the report was for a hit-and-run, but the male was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was found unresponsive in the street and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no known suspect at this time. The suspect's vehicle is described only as a dark sport utility vehicle.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

