Male boards Houston METRORail with gunshot wound
HOUSTON - A person was taken to a hospital on Saturday after he reportedly boarded a Houston METRORail train with a gunshot wound.
Man boards METRO with gunshot wound
What we know:
METRO officials confirmed a man who was shot in the leg had boarded the METRORail Red Line train at the Fulton/North Central Station.
The train went north, and he then exited at the Cavalcade Station. First responders met the man at the station and took him to a hospital.
The man's injury is said to be non-life-threatening.
What we don't know:
Details about the shooting itself are unknown at this time.
METRO Police are investigating.
The Source: METRO