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Male boards Houston METRORail with gunshot wound

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 3, 2026 2:25 PM CDT
Published October 3, 2026 2:25 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A person reportedly boarded a METRO train with a gunshot wound on Houston's Northside.
    • The person exited the train at a different station and was taken to a hospital.
    • METRO Police are now investigating.

HOUSTON - A person was taken to a hospital on Saturday after he reportedly boarded a Houston METRORail train with a gunshot wound.

Man boards METRO with gunshot wound

What we know:

METRO officials confirmed a man who was shot in the leg had boarded the METRORail Red Line train at the Fulton/North Central Station.

The train went north, and he then exited at the Cavalcade Station. First responders met the man at the station and took him to a hospital.

The man's injury is said to be non-life-threatening.

What we don't know:

Details about the shooting itself are unknown at this time.

METRO Police are investigating.

The Source: METRO

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