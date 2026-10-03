Male boards Houston METRORail with gunshot wound

The Brief A person reportedly boarded a METRO train with a gunshot wound on Houston's Northside. The person exited the train at a different station and was taken to a hospital. METRO Police are now investigating.



A person was taken to a hospital on Saturday after he reportedly boarded a Houston METRORail train with a gunshot wound.

Man boards METRO with gunshot wound

What we know:

METRO officials confirmed a man who was shot in the leg had boarded the METRORail Red Line train at the Fulton/North Central Station.

The train went north, and he then exited at the Cavalcade Station. First responders met the man at the station and took him to a hospital.

The man's injury is said to be non-life-threatening.

What we don't know:

Details about the shooting itself are unknown at this time.

METRO Police are investigating.