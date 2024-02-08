Madison High School witnesses second walkout amid cell phone policy controversy

Madison High School is facing a second student walkout this week in response to a cell phone policy. The school's decision to ban cell phone use during the school day, requiring students to surrender their phones upon arrival and retrieve them at dismissal, has sparked ongoing protests.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Principal Edgar Contreras cited concerns over cell phones contributing to fights on campus as the reason behind the strict policy. The initial announcement led to disruptions and a lockdown on Friday due to altercations between students.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Despite the administration's attempts to address the situation, tensions persisted, resulting in a second walkout on Monday. Students expressed frustration over what they perceive as an infringement on their rights.



