New Lyft subscription offers roadside assistance, other perks at half the price

Rideshare company Lyft is reintroducing a paid membership plan that offers new perks at half the cost of its previous subscription.

The company announced the new plan — Lyft Pink — on a blog post Monday. According to Lyft, members can pay $9.99 a month or $99 a year. The Lyft Pink All Access plan, which includes all the perks of Lyft Pink plus bike, ebike and scooter rides, is $199 a year.

"Our goal is to deliver outsized value to our riders through Lyft Pink, so we've reduced the pricing while also expanding the benefits offered to our members," Anand Subbarayan, head of Lyft Pink, said in a statement.

Lyft Pink

The Lyft Pink plan includes:

faster pickups (priority status)

savings Lux and XL rides

"in-app" roadside assistance for riders’ personal vehicles

car rental upgrades

a Grubhub+ subscription

One bike or scooter unlock per month

up to three free cancellations per month

Lyft Pink All Access

In this photo illustration the Lyft logo is seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

For commuters in cities where bikes, ebikes, and scooters are prevalent, the company’s Lyft Pink All Access plan includes all the benefits of Lyft Pink, plus:

Free, unlimited 45-min classic bike rides

Free unlimited ebike and scooter unlocks

Discounted ebike and scooter rates

3 bike or scooter guest passes per year

Lyft also said its "top drivers" will get a free Lyft Pink membership.

Lyft freezes hiring in the US

The announcement comes about a month after a Lyft spokesperson told FOX Business that the company is in a hiring freeze in the U.S. through the end of the year.

"Like many other companies navigating an uncertain economy, we are pausing hiring for all U.S.-based roles through the end of the year," Ashley Adams, a spokesperson for Lyft, told FOX Business.

In July, Lyft said it was laying off 60 workers and reducing its global operations team, the Wall Street Journal reported. At the end of June, the company employed 5,000 people, according to its most recent quarterly report.

FOX Business contributed to this report.