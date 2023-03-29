Lunch for the Soul: Woman kidnapped by pirates then rescued shares steps to self-acceptance

FOX 26’s Melissa Wilson introduces us to Jessica Buchanan, who got kidnapped by Somali pirates while she was on a mission trip in 2011.

They barely gave her enough food and water to survive for three months, as they held her in the harsh conditions of the desert. Navy Seals were able to help save her life.

Jessica learned that she had actually been holding herself hostage before the kidnapping, and the ransom demand was always food.

She says many people, especially women, hold themselves hostage with food and numbers on the scale.

She's trying to help women who don't realize they're being held hostage by society because it can damage self-esteem, mental health, and she says sometimes even their life.

She's sharing tips for freedom through her new book Deserts to Mountaintops.

She shares radical self-acceptance tips through social media as well.

Jessica encourages you to just think of all the things you can create, produce, enjoy, eat, and laugh your way through. If you free up mental space that has been trained to judge yourself for not being enough.

She says plants, children, and friends all thrive when we speak lovingly to them and questions if you can imagine what could happen if you started doing the same for yourself.

