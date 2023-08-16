Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 9:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 6:15 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Lunch for the Soul: Mother raises awareness after losing son to sepsis

Lunch for the Soul
FOX 26 Houston

Houston mom Alyssia Aguilar lost her newborn son to sepsis six years ago. She turned her grief into advocacy to raise awareness about sepsis – a blood infection – and has received awards for her hard work.

Governor Abbott just secured her a proclamation to make September in Texas "Sepsis Awareness Month".

