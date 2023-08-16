Lunch for the Soul: Mother raises awareness after losing son to sepsis

Houston mom Alyssia Aguilar lost her newborn son to sepsis six years ago. She turned her grief into advocacy to raise awareness about sepsis – a blood infection – and has received awards for her hard work.

Governor Abbott just secured her a proclamation to make September in Texas "Sepsis Awareness Month".

