Love is Blind's Renee Poche files lawsuit against Netflix, encouraged to stay in 'dangerous situation'

Love is Blind Season 5 contestant Renee Poche has filed a lawsuit against Netflix and Delirium TV after she stated she felt like a "prisoner" while filming.

According to court documents, Poche is seeking judicial relief from the "unlawful talent agreement" to appear on Love is Blind, produced by Delirium TV and aired on Netflix. For it to be judicially declared the "agreement", or some parts of it, is illegal.

It is mentioned in the lawsuit, that Poche was matched with Carter Wall who is referred to as a "walking red flag" in the document and who is stated to have been "broke and jobless but also homeless, violent, estranged from his parents, and actively addicted to amphetamines and alcohol."

She claims she was forced to spend time alone with him even though she was terrified and felt unsafe and Netflix and Delirium threatened legal action if she left production.

Documents also say while production staff encouraged her to keep filming with him they also warned her to make sure Wall didn't have access to weapons out of concern he would hurt himself, her, or others. A camera operator quit the show after Wall physically threatened him, officials say.

When Poche made remarks about her time on the program and with Wall, Delirium filed an arbitration against Poche for violating four nondisclosure provisions, with penalties costing $1 million each, the lawsuit states.

During the filming of the show, Poche also says in the lawsuit she felt like a "prisoner" after she was unable to leave her hotel room without someone accompanying her and being forbidden to interact with other castmates, guests, and hotel staff.

She was paid a total of $8,000 stipend that was threatened to be taken back unless Poche agreed to production demands, records say.

Poche was part of the Season 5 cast of the show which followed singles in Houston. The premise of the unscripted program is for singles to meet through a wall without seeing each other and will only see each other face-to-face if they decide to become engaged. The couple then returns to their hometown after a vacation to begin living together and planning their wedding, where they will decide if they want to get married.