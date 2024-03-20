Lotus Seafood, a beloved Houston establishment, is sharing its delicious, well-known sauce with everyone!

The company's highly sought-after "Crack Sauce" will begin to be sold nationwide by the bottle starting April 1.

FOOD: Chick-fil-A rolls out pizza pies! Here's where you can taste them

Lotus's 16-ounce bottles of their sauce can be bought online here and at all Lotus Seafood locations throughout the Houston area.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy of Lotus Seafood

‘Crack Sauce’ is something many Lotus Seafood customers like to use with an array of dishes such as seafood delights like shrimp and lobster or wings and fries.

The nationwide launch of the 16-ounce Crack Sauce bottles will also launch at all Houston area Lotus Seafood locations, including: