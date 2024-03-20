Lotus Seafood selling their 'Crack Sauce' by the bottle nationwide
HOUSTON - Lotus Seafood, a beloved Houston establishment, is sharing its delicious, well-known sauce with everyone!
The company's highly sought-after "Crack Sauce" will begin to be sold nationwide by the bottle starting April 1.
Lotus's 16-ounce bottles of their sauce can be bought online here and at all Lotus Seafood locations throughout the Houston area.
Photo courtesy of Lotus Seafood
‘Crack Sauce’ is something many Lotus Seafood customers like to use with an array of dishes such as seafood delights like shrimp and lobster or wings and fries.
The nationwide launch of the 16-ounce Crack Sauce bottles will also launch at all Houston area Lotus Seafood locations, including:
- Lotus Pearland: 11710 Broadway St., Suite 128, Pearland, TX 77584
- Lotus Bissonnet At 59: 9531 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074
- Lotus Kirkwood: 2825 S. Kirkwood Rd., Suite 300, Houston, TX 77082
- Lotus Veterans: 10092 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038
- Lotus Stafford: 2903 S Main St. Suite A, Stafford, TX 77477