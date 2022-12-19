Lotus Seafood, a Houston staple and cult favorite since 2006, is giving shrimp lovers cause for celebration this Wednesday with a $5 Popcorn Shrimp & Fries deal.

Lotus will be serving up the budget-friendly deal on their crunchy Popcorn Shrimp on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in celebration of National French Fried Shrimp Day – an annual foodie holiday that honors one of America’s favorite seafood dishes.

Christmas meals will cost 16.4% more this year

Wednesday’s Popcorn Shrimp deal includes French Fries and their famous "Crack Sauce" for dipping.

The $5 special will be available at all five Houston Area Lotus Seafood locations including: Lotus Pearland - 11710 Broadway St., Suite 128, Pearland, TX 77584; Lotus Bissonnet At 59 - 9531 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074; Lotus Kirkwood - 2825 S. Kirkwood Rd., Suite 300, Houston, TX 77082; Lotus Veterans - 10092 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038; and their newest location Lotus Stafford - 2903 S Main St. Suite A, Stafford, TX 77477.

Taco Bell may permanently add fries to menu to better compete with McDonald's

Lotus has been serving Houston seafood for the past 16 years.

What began as a "You Buy, We Fry" market that opened on Braeswood Blvd. has grown into a staple of Houston culture, with an ever-growing cult following of loyal sea-foodies and over 500,000 followers on Instagram (@lotusseafood).

Their new 6,000 sq ft Stafford location also offers the restaurant chain’s first-ever full bar and Hookah patio, with signature drinks and daily Happy Hours.

Lotus Seafood is best known for its addictive deliciousness and fun, innovative menu items like its popular "Fully Loaded Loud Packs" and "Hot Boxes".

Bun B's Trill Burgers to open first brick-and-mortar in Houston

The restaurants also offer fried and boiled seafood by the pound, along with plates and combos featuring lobster, fish filets, crawfish, oysters, Cajun shrimp, Po-Boys, chicken wings, and seafood-spiked rice and noodles.