The Brief METRO will be repaving Canal Street starting Friday, so the memorial for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo will have to be moved. The family partnered with Houston Public Library to have the items preserved. Ronaldo and the Houston Public Library team recovered about 30 items from the memorial site.



The memorial on Canal Street to remember the loss of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo will be preserved at the Houston Public Library.

Preserving Lorenzo memorial

According to Mayor Whitmire's Office, METRO will be repaving Canal Street starting on Friday. This construction means portions of the street-side memorial need to be moved.

Araujo's family wished to preserve the items, so Ronaldo Salgado and a family representative and LULAC member, met with members of the Historical Research Center to talk about preserving items from the memorial and making sure they were cared for.

Ronaldo and the Houston Public Library team recovered about 30 items from the memorial site. The items were transferred to the library after Ronaldo completed a signed donor agreement.

The mayor's office says the collection is being stored at the HHRC, and it will be determined if they will be added to the Hispanic History Research Center and the Race and Social Justice Collection.